Armenia's crackdown on critics of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has intensified with the arrest of another prominent cleric. Archbishop Mikael Ajapahyan has been detained for two months, facing charges of plotting against the government. His lawyer condemned the arrest as baseless and announced plans to appeal. The escalation is part of a broader campaign against dissenting voices.

Demonstrations erupted following Ajapahyan's arrest, with security forces clashing with clergymen and the sounds of cathedral bells echoing amidst the chaos. The National Security Service had previously urged Ajapahyan to cooperate, yet the cleric insists he poses no threat, labeling the proceedings as unjust.

These tensions occur against a backdrop of Armenia's complex regional dynamics, including recent territorial concessions to Azerbaijan and Pashinyan's diplomatic overtures towards Turkiye. Critics argue that these moves strip Armenia of leverage and reflect a government disconnected from its people, spurring calls for Pashinyan's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)