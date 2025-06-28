Hungary’s LGBTQ+ March: A Bold Stand Against Government Restrictions

Tens of thousands took to the streets of Budapest on Saturday in a rare show of defiance against Hungary's government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The march, initially a banned LGBTQ+ rights rally, transformed into a mass demonstration against the administration's policies.

The event saw participants waving rainbow flags and carrying signs that criticized Orban's curtailment of LGBTQ+ rights over the past decade. Many believe these moves are part of a broader strategy to tighten control before national elections next year. Despite tensions, the march remained peaceful with police managing to separate counter-protesters.

The march received international attention, with support from multiple embassies and European leaders. However, authorities warned of potential legal repercussions for organizers and participants under new laws allowing police to ban Pride events using child protection as justification.