Jammu & Kashmir's Ranji Triumph: A Historic Moment of Unity and Pride

Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team secured its first-ever Ranji Trophy title in Karnataka, earning widespread acclaim across the Union territory. The victory, celebrated with fireworks and sweets, is hailed as a historic achievement uniting communities and showcasing the resilience and talent of J&K's youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu/Srinagar | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:43 IST
In an unprecedented display of talent and unity, Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team clinched their first-ever Ranji Trophy title in Karnataka, sparking celebrations throughout the Union territory. The Paras Dogra-led team triumphed based on a first-innings lead, marking a historic win against the eight-time champions Karnataka.

Local leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, praised the team's grit and determination. The victory was celebrated with fireworks, drums, and sweets, symbolizing communal harmony and pride across the region. Leaders emphasized the win as a message of unity beyond religious divides.

Political leaders from various parties lauded the team's achievements, highlighting the win as a pivotal moment for youth empowerment and sports development in Jammu and Kashmir. The triumph inspired hopes for future success and greater unity, as voices acknowledged the potential of J&K's youth at the national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

