Controversy Erupts Over Kneecap's Glastonbury Performance

The Irish hip-hop group Kneecap faced backlash after leading chants against British political leader Keir Starmer and condemning Israel at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday. Their performance drew criticism due to Mo Chara's recent legal troubles involving allegations of supporting terrorism.

The event saw around 30,000 attendees, including many waving Palestinian flags, converge at the West Holts stage. Opposition figures had urged festival organizers to cancel the group's act, citing inappropriate content. However, Kneecap's manager stated they anticipated such reactions and praised festival organizers for maintaining the scheduled appearance.

Despite the controversy, Kneecap insisted their performance was artistic expression, not a political endorsement. Supporters argue this controversy highlights the complex interplay between art and free speech. Meanwhile, the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict continued to polarize opinions globally.