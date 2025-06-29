Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Kneecap's Glastonbury Performance

Irish hip-hop group Kneecap sparked controversy at Glastonbury Festival with their anti-Israel and anti-Keir Starmer chants. Despite calls for the group's removal due to member Mo Chara's legal issues, the performance continued. Their statements ignited debate about freedom of expression and political statements in music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 02:02 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Kneecap's Glastonbury Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Irish hip-hop group Kneecap faced backlash after leading chants against British political leader Keir Starmer and condemning Israel at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday. Their performance drew criticism due to Mo Chara's recent legal troubles involving allegations of supporting terrorism.

The event saw around 30,000 attendees, including many waving Palestinian flags, converge at the West Holts stage. Opposition figures had urged festival organizers to cancel the group's act, citing inappropriate content. However, Kneecap's manager stated they anticipated such reactions and praised festival organizers for maintaining the scheduled appearance.

Despite the controversy, Kneecap insisted their performance was artistic expression, not a political endorsement. Supporters argue this controversy highlights the complex interplay between art and free speech. Meanwhile, the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict continued to polarize opinions globally.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025