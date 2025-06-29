Elon Musk Slams New Senate Tax Bill

In a fiery critique, billionaire Elon Musk has lambasted the latest tax and spending proposal unveiled by the U.S. Senate, labeling it 'utterly insane and destructive.'

This condemnation comes just weeks after resolving a highly publicized feud with President Donald Trump, who advocates the bill.

Musk insists the legislation endangers cutting-edge industries while preserving outdated sectors, a move he warns could lead to widespread job loss and significant strategic harm to the United States.