Elon Musk Slams New Senate Tax Bill
Elon Musk has criticized the recent U.S. Senate version of President Trump's tax and spending bill, describing it as destructive. Musk believes the bill will endanger future industries by favoring outdated ones, potentially causing strategic harm and job losses across America.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 02:05 IST
In a fiery critique, billionaire Elon Musk has lambasted the latest tax and spending proposal unveiled by the U.S. Senate, labeling it 'utterly insane and destructive.'
This condemnation comes just weeks after resolving a highly publicized feud with President Donald Trump, who advocates the bill.
Musk insists the legislation endangers cutting-edge industries while preserving outdated sectors, a move he warns could lead to widespread job loss and significant strategic harm to the United States.
