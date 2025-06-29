Left Menu

Serbia's Streets Erupt: Protests Challenge Vucic's Rule

Riot police in Serbia's capital, Belgrade, fired tear gas at thousands of protesters rallying against President Aleksandar Vucic, demanding early elections. The demonstration, spurred by accusations of government corruption and negligence, was led by university students and marked a significant challenge to Vucic's administration.

  • Serbia

In Belgrade, Serbia, riot police deployed tear gas against thousands of anti-government protesters on Saturday. The demonstrators, demanding early parliamentary elections, were challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's populist regime.

The protest, prominently backed by university students, follows nearly eight months of persistent demonstrations fueled by government corruption allegations. Amid high tensions, clashes erupted between police and protesters near a camp of Vucic's supporters.

Critics accuse Vucic of authoritarianism, pointing to his government's crackdown on dissent. Despite efforts to curb protests, the substantial turnout for Saturday's rally shows enduring resolve against Vucic's grip on power.

