Serbia's Streets Erupt: Protests Challenge Vucic's Rule

In Belgrade, Serbia, riot police deployed tear gas against thousands of anti-government protesters on Saturday. The demonstrators, demanding early parliamentary elections, were challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's populist regime.

The protest, prominently backed by university students, follows nearly eight months of persistent demonstrations fueled by government corruption allegations. Amid high tensions, clashes erupted between police and protesters near a camp of Vucic's supporters.

Critics accuse Vucic of authoritarianism, pointing to his government's crackdown on dissent. Despite efforts to curb protests, the substantial turnout for Saturday's rally shows enduring resolve against Vucic's grip on power.

(With inputs from agencies.)