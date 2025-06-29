Left Menu

Clashes Erupt in Belgrade Amid Anti-Government Protest

Serbian police and anti-government protesters clashed in Belgrade as demonstrators demanded snap elections and an end to President Aleksandar Vucic’s rule. Police employed force to disperse crowds, claiming multiple injuries among officers. The protests, involving students and other groups, call for action amid allegations of corruption and organized crime ties.

Updated: 29-06-2025 03:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tense showdown in Belgrade, Serbian police clashed with anti-government protesters demanding immediate elections and the cessation of President Aleksandar Vucic's 12-year tenure. The police, equipped in riot gear, were deployed in response to the protests.

Following the evening's gatherings, skirmishes broke out as protesters hurled objects at law enforcement, prompting arrests and injuries among officers. Despite the call for non-violence, tensions ran high as police worked to restore order.

The unrest underscores mounting dissatisfaction with Vucic's administration, accused by opponents of corruption and cronyism. The protests, linked to broader dissensions, resonate with discontent over governance and alleged ties to organized crime.

