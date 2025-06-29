Serbian Unrest: A Nation on Edge Amid Protests

Serbian police clashed with anti-government protesters in Belgrade on Saturday evening, as demonstrators demanded snap elections and the end of President Aleksandar Vucic's 12-year rule. Despite police in riot gear deployed around government sites, tensions grew as Vucic's supporters staged a counter-protest.

Post-protest confrontations saw objects hurled at police, who responded by dispersing dissenters. According to the police director, Dragan Vasiljevic, several protesters were detained, while six officers sustained injuries. President Vucic accused protesters of attempting to overthrow the state, but students blamed governmental violence for escalating tensions.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic emphasized authorities' commitment to maintaining public order. Meanwhile, Serbia continues to face widespread protests over corruption allegations, following a deadly accident last year. Vucic, whose second term ends in 2027, refutes demands for snap elections despite his critics accusing him of intensifying repression and curtailing freedoms.