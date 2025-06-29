Left Menu

Serbian Unrest: A Nation on Edge Amid Protests

Serbian police clashed with anti-government protesters in Belgrade, demanding snap elections after President Vucic's 12-year rule. Tensions escalated with counter-protests and police interventions, resulting in injuries and arrests. Protesters accuse Vucic of corruption and repression, while he blames foreign powers for unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 04:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 04:25 IST
Serbian Unrest: A Nation on Edge Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Serbian police clashed with anti-government protesters in Belgrade on Saturday evening, as demonstrators demanded snap elections and the end of President Aleksandar Vucic's 12-year rule. Despite police in riot gear deployed around government sites, tensions grew as Vucic's supporters staged a counter-protest.

Post-protest confrontations saw objects hurled at police, who responded by dispersing dissenters. According to the police director, Dragan Vasiljevic, several protesters were detained, while six officers sustained injuries. President Vucic accused protesters of attempting to overthrow the state, but students blamed governmental violence for escalating tensions.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic emphasized authorities' commitment to maintaining public order. Meanwhile, Serbia continues to face widespread protests over corruption allegations, following a deadly accident last year. Vucic, whose second term ends in 2027, refutes demands for snap elections despite his critics accusing him of intensifying repression and curtailing freedoms.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025