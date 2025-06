Taiwan's Vice-President Stands Firm Against Chinese Intimidation Tactics

Amid rising tension between Taiwan and China, Taiwan's Vice-President, Hsiao Bi-khim, expressed steadfastness in the face of Chinese intimidation during her diplomatic visit to Prague in March 2024.

The Czech Republic, though lacking official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, has welcomed Hsiao, leading Chinese diplomats to allegedly follow and plan physical intimidation against her. Czech intelligence uncovered a thwarted plan to stage a demonstrative car crash targeting her.

Hsiao, while expressing gratitude towards Prague for their hospitality and security, condemned China's actions as unlawful and reaffirmed her commitment to advocating Taiwan's interests on a global platform.