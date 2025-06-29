Left Menu

BJP Protests Erupt in Kolkata Amidst Alleged Gangrape Scandal Linked to TMC

Kolkata faces political upheaval as BJP leaders protest over an alleged gangrape at South Calcutta Law College, demanding CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation. Their claims suggest a link between the accused and TMC leaders. With arrests made, the case has prompted widespread demonstrations and tensions in West Bengal.

Police arrest BJP leaders protesting at Lalbazar against Law College gangrape (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Kolkata, a significant political storm brews as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers were detained while protesting against an alleged gangrape incident at South Calcutta Law College. The BJP accuses top Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders of having links with the accused and is demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The case, surfacing just 10 months after a similar incident at RG Kar Hospital, has intensified political rivalries in the state. Sukanta Majumdar, BJP state president, declined to sign his bail bond, expressing his willingness to spend the night in detention, thereby escalating the protest situation further.

The controversy deepened as the BJP Legal Department highlighted allegations of improper treatment and procedural breaches during Majumdar's detention. Amidst these accusations, the victim's medico-legal examination has concluded, and suspects, including the main perpetrator, have been arrested. The case highlights ongoing political and social tensions in West Bengal.

