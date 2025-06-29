Left Menu

The Echoes of Emergency: A Lesson in Vigilance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his Mann Ki Baat address to criticize the Congress-era Emergency, highlighting past injustices and urging citizens to remain vigilant in preserving democracy. He played historical audio clips to underscore the period's atrocities and stressed the importance of public participation in confronting crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 12:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful address on his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revisited the dark days of the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. Modi criticized the Congress-era governance for its oppressive actions against citizens and undermining of the judiciary.

The prime minister played archival recordings, including speeches from anti-Emergency leaders like Morarji Desai, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Jagjivan Ram, to emphasize the severity of the crisis. Modi highlighted widespread human rights violations, such as mass arrests under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and the suppression of free speech.

Recently commemorated as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', the 50th anniversary of Emergency serves as a poignant reminder of the period's excesses and the enduring spirit of the Indian people in defending democracy. Modi urged that remembering these historical events fosters vigilance essential for safeguarding the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

