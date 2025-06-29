The Echoes of Emergency: A Lesson in Vigilance

In a powerful address on his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revisited the dark days of the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. Modi criticized the Congress-era governance for its oppressive actions against citizens and undermining of the judiciary.

The prime minister played archival recordings, including speeches from anti-Emergency leaders like Morarji Desai, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Jagjivan Ram, to emphasize the severity of the crisis. Modi highlighted widespread human rights violations, such as mass arrests under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and the suppression of free speech.

Recently commemorated as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', the 50th anniversary of Emergency serves as a poignant reminder of the period's excesses and the enduring spirit of the Indian people in defending democracy. Modi urged that remembering these historical events fosters vigilance essential for safeguarding the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)