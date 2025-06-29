Leadership Changes Loom in Karnataka: Shivakumar as Future CM?
Karnataka Congress MLA H A Iqbal Hussain has hinted that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar could become the Chief Minister within months. The speculation follows discussions on leadership changes in the state, despite strong denials from some Congress leaders. A power-sharing agreement remains a key point of interest.
A Karnataka Congress MLA, H A Iqbal Hussain, has speculated that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar might become CM within two to three months. His comments come amid rumors of an imminent leadership change in the state.
The speculation stems from recent remarks by Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna, hinting at significant political shifts in Karnataka post-September. Following the party's victory and internal agreements, the potential for Shivakumar's rise has become a talking point, although officially, details remain unconfirmed.
Hussain's statements emphasized the Congress high command's role in decision-making, dismissing the notion of a 'revolution' in political changes. The focus remains on the party's discipline and commitment, with expectations for orderly transitions in leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
