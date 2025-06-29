Trump Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Netanyahu's Trial
Donald Trump advocates for progress in Gaza ceasefire talks amidst ongoing conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s visit to Washington hints at potential agreements. Concurrently, Trump criticizes Netanyahu’s corruption trial, calling it a political witch hunt, potentially affecting ceasefire negotiations. Hostage exchanges remain a major contention point.
In a concerted bid to end the long-standing conflict in Gaza, US President Donald Trump has urged for significant progress in ceasefire discussions. The protracted war, spanning over 20 months, continues as Israel and Hamas inch towards a potential agreement.
Plans are underway for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Washington. This pivotal move could indicate momentum towards a ceasefire, although details remain under wraps. Trump, on his Truth Social platform, fervently called for an urgent deal in Gaza.
Despite heightened expectations, hurdles persist. Notably, Trump's condemnation of Netanyahu's corruption trial as a 'political witch hunt' could cast shadows over the peace talks. With hostage arrangements still unresolved, achieving a lasting peace remains complex.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- Netanyahu
- Hamas
- conflict
- hostages
- Washington
- corruption
- deal
ALSO READ
Churachandpur Students Struggle as Exam Hurdles Mount Amid Conflict
Missiles Over Tel Aviv: A New Phase in Iran-Israel Conflict
We both expressed concern over conflicts in Europe, West Asia, PM Modi on talks with Cyprus Prez.
Investor Optimism Propels Tel Aviv Indices Amidst Conflict
Resolution of (conflicts) through dialogue and restoration of peace is call of humanity: PM Modi.