Trump Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Netanyahu's Trial

In a concerted bid to end the long-standing conflict in Gaza, US President Donald Trump has urged for significant progress in ceasefire discussions. The protracted war, spanning over 20 months, continues as Israel and Hamas inch towards a potential agreement.

Plans are underway for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Washington. This pivotal move could indicate momentum towards a ceasefire, although details remain under wraps. Trump, on his Truth Social platform, fervently called for an urgent deal in Gaza.

Despite heightened expectations, hurdles persist. Notably, Trump's condemnation of Netanyahu's corruption trial as a 'political witch hunt' could cast shadows over the peace talks. With hostage arrangements still unresolved, achieving a lasting peace remains complex.

