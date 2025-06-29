Left Menu

India-Pakistan Air Combat Controversy: Congress Accuses Government of Misleading the Nation

The Congress party accuses the Indian government of misleading citizens about the loss of fighter jets during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. Questions arise about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reluctance to hold an all-party meeting. The debate intensifies following claims made by Indian Navy Captain Shiv Kumar at a seminar.

In a recent controversy, the Congress party has accused the Indian government of misleading the nation regarding the loss of fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist sites in Pakistan.

According to reported statements by Captain Shiv Kumar of the Indian Navy, the Indian Air Force suffered losses to Pakistani forces during the operation on May 7, 2025. Congress claims these admissions are being concealed from the public.

Congress leader Pawan Khera has criticized the Modi administration for avoiding demands for a special session of Parliament. The Congress is calling for transparency and an open discussion about national security and defense strategies.

