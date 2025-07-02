HP government failed to use funds Centre gave it: Nadda in Bilaspur

The Himachal Pradesh Congress government could not spend the funds released from the Centre, doing injustice to the people, BJP National President J P Nadda said on Wednesday.

Nadda, who had come to Bilaspur for a family function, said the BJP-led Centre has released disaster relief funds to the state government, and crores more for healthcare.

Despite all that, the state has not been able to fully utilise that money yet, the Union health minister said.

Nadda also said the Congress party was ''anti-people'' and had no love or affection for the masses.

He said the party's main aim is to seize the power to mint the money for themselves and their families.

Earlier, Nadda congratulated Rajiv Bindal on assuming the responsibility of the state president once again.

