Left Menu

HP government failed to use funds Centre gave it: Nadda in Bilaspur

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 02-07-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 15:34 IST
HP government failed to use funds Centre gave it: Nadda in Bilaspur
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Congress government could not spend the funds released from the Centre, doing injustice to the people, BJP National President J P Nadda said on Wednesday.

Nadda, who had come to Bilaspur for a family function, said the BJP-led Centre has released disaster relief funds to the state government, and crores more for healthcare.

Despite all that, the state has not been able to fully utilise that money yet, the Union health minister said.

Nadda also said the Congress party was ''anti-people'' and had no love or affection for the masses.

He said the party's main aim is to seize the power to mint the money for themselves and their families.

Earlier, Nadda congratulated Rajiv Bindal on assuming the responsibility of the state president once again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025