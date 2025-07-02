Ex-Himachal MLA, ASP get into minor altercation in Bilaspur

Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur got into an altercation with a senior police officer in Himachal's Bilaspur district on Wednesday, accusing the police of trying to stop him and his supporters from visiting the deputy commissioner.

Police said he was only being asked to take a different route as Union Minister and BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy was to take that road, official sources said.

A purported video of the altercation showed Thakur asserting that he knew the way to the DC office, and he was allowed to use the route.

When the police officer asks him and his supporters to step aside, the ex-MLA says, ''Don't argue. I know my way.'' This is when Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Kumar intervenes, but Thakur keeps walking forward. "Don't push me... don't abuse," the ASP says in the clip that has surfaced online.

Thakur is then seen sitting on the road in protest.

The former MLA said that he was going to submit a memorandum to the deputy commissioner. The ex-MLA's son, Ishan Thakur, wrote on social media that some ''goons from Punjab'' tried to attack his father on Tuesday.

The former MLA, who was earlier shot at his residence in Bilaspur on Holi this year, alleged that there was an attempt to attack him in Jabli by diverting the attention of his personal security officer (PSO).

He said the attackers were waiting for an opportunity, but the PSO was alert.

Thakur claimed that around 5 pm the same day, he sent a message to the SP, but the police did nothing about the matter.

