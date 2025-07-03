Kishor Barman Strengthens Tripura Cabinet Lineup

BJP MLA Kishor Barman joined the Tripura cabinet as a minister on Thursday, having been sworn in by Governor N Indrasena Reddy at Raj Bhavan in Sepahijala district. Barman, aged 44, represents the Nalchar constituency.

The induction of Barman raises the cabinet's strength under Chief Minister Manik Saha to a total of 12 members. This move indicates the BJP's continued influence in the state's governance.

Currently, the expanded cabinet comprises nine BJP members, including the chief minister, alongside two ministers from the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and one from the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT).

