Left Menu

Kishor Barman Strengthens Tripura Cabinet Lineup

BJP MLA Kishor Barman was sworn in as a cabinet minister in Tripura, expanding the cabinet led by Chief Minister Manik Saha to 12 members. The new cabinet composition features nine BJP members, two from Tipra Motha Party, and one from the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 03-07-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 13:54 IST
Kishor Barman Strengthens Tripura Cabinet Lineup
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Kishor Barman joined the Tripura cabinet as a minister on Thursday, having been sworn in by Governor N Indrasena Reddy at Raj Bhavan in Sepahijala district. Barman, aged 44, represents the Nalchar constituency.

The induction of Barman raises the cabinet's strength under Chief Minister Manik Saha to a total of 12 members. This move indicates the BJP's continued influence in the state's governance.

Currently, the expanded cabinet comprises nine BJP members, including the chief minister, alongside two ministers from the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and one from the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025