Escalating Protests: Serbian Police Detain University Students Amid Ongoing Dissent

Serbian tensions rise as police detain 79 university students and protesters opposing President Vucic's regime. The unrest stems from ongoing demonstrations demanding early elections and opposition to alleged government corruption. Police deny accusations of brutality, while Vucic maintains an authoritarian stance, refusing calls for a snap vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In a significant development, Serbian police detained 79 individuals, including university students, amidst growing protests against President Aleksandar Vucic's government. The unrest highlights the persistent dissent toward Vucic's populist policies.

On Wednesday night and early Thursday, in cities like Belgrade and Novi Pazar, riot police intervened to dismantle street blockades. This attracted accusations of police brutality, which authorities refute.

The protests gained momentum after a deadly incident linked to alleged governmental negligence, challenging Vucic's leadership while reflecting Serbia's complex socio-political landscape amidst EU accession ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

