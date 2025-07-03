Escalating Protests: Serbian Police Detain University Students Amid Ongoing Dissent

In a significant development, Serbian police detained 79 individuals, including university students, amidst growing protests against President Aleksandar Vucic's government. The unrest highlights the persistent dissent toward Vucic's populist policies.

On Wednesday night and early Thursday, in cities like Belgrade and Novi Pazar, riot police intervened to dismantle street blockades. This attracted accusations of police brutality, which authorities refute.

The protests gained momentum after a deadly incident linked to alleged governmental negligence, challenging Vucic's leadership while reflecting Serbia's complex socio-political landscape amidst EU accession ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)