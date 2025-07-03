Left Menu

Kejriwal Declares End of AAP-Congress Alliance in Gujarat

Arvind Kejriwal, national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, announced the end of the alliance with Congress, accusing it of supporting the BJP in Gujarat. He emphasized AAP's focus on the 2027 Gujarat elections as an alternative to BJP and Congress, claiming BJP's long rule has led to stagnation.

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), declared on Thursday that the party's alliance with Congress has ended. He accused Congress of aiding the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal indicated that the INDIA bloc involving opposition parties was solely for the previous Lok Sabha elections. He assured that AAP will vie for victory in the 2027 Gujarat assembly elections, providing a viable alternative to BJP and Congress for the state's electorate.

Kejriwal criticized BJP's 30-year governance in Gujarat as detrimental while dismissing Congress as an ineffective opposition, accusing it of collaborating with BJP. He announced AAP's 'Gujarat Jodo Abhiyan' campaign, urging citizens to support a corruption-free future led by his party.

