Samik Bhattacharya: Steering BJP's Renewal in West Bengal

Samik Bhattacharya, a veteran BJP leader, has been appointed as the president of the West Bengal unit, signaling a strategic move by the central leadership to rejuvenate the party ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Known for his deep-rooted loyalty and strong ideological commitment, Bhattacharya has spent decades working within the party's ranks, earning respect even without holding top positions. His election as the state president comes as recognition of his long-standing dedication and effectiveness as a communicator.

As he faces the challenge of unifying a factionalized party and countering internal strife, Bhattacharya's leadership is seen as pivotal in restoring the BJP's strength and cohesion at the grassroots level, with the ultimate goal of mounting a formidable challenge against Mamata Banerjee's dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)