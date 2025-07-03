Left Menu

Germany's Growth Revival: A Race Against U.S. Tariff Threats

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil emphasizes the urgent need to revitalize Germany's economy through investments, structural reforms, and budget consolidation, amidst potential U.S. tariff increases. Germany seeks to preserve jobs and security by strengthening trade relations beyond the U.S. as part of its growth strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:26 IST
Germany is striving to jump-start its economy, the largest in Europe, as it faces the looming threat of increased U.S. tariffs. Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil declared the country's main objective is to restore economic growth, which has stalled for the past two years.

At a banking conference, Klingbeil stressed the necessity of investments, implementing structural reforms, and a balanced budget to secure jobs and provide safety to German citizens. He noted the potential negative impact of U.S. tariffs on Germany's export-dependent economy.

With a deadline approaching, the EU and the U.S. are in talks over a tariff deal, as President Trump has indicated possible substantial increases. Klingbeil urged the EU to enhance and broaden its trade partnerships rather than depend solely on U.S. negotiations.

