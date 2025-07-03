Germany's Growth Revival: A Race Against U.S. Tariff Threats

Germany is striving to jump-start its economy, the largest in Europe, as it faces the looming threat of increased U.S. tariffs. Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil declared the country's main objective is to restore economic growth, which has stalled for the past two years.

At a banking conference, Klingbeil stressed the necessity of investments, implementing structural reforms, and a balanced budget to secure jobs and provide safety to German citizens. He noted the potential negative impact of U.S. tariffs on Germany's export-dependent economy.

With a deadline approaching, the EU and the U.S. are in talks over a tariff deal, as President Trump has indicated possible substantial increases. Klingbeil urged the EU to enhance and broaden its trade partnerships rather than depend solely on U.S. negotiations.

