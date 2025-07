As Moldova approaches its September election, the country's Deputy Prime Minister, Cristina Gherasimov, emphasized the importance of advancing EU membership talks to combat pervasive Russian disinformation. Moldova, along with Ukraine, began EU accession discussions last June, yet Hungary's resistance has stalled substantial progress.

The strategic EU alignment is crucial for Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as both nations strive to break free from Russia's lingering influence. However, EU member states hesitate to favor Moldova without similar actions for Ukraine, creating a diplomatic conundrum ahead of the EU-Moldova summit.

Negotiations for EU accession are segmented into six clusters covering diverse topics, including basic rights and foreign relations. Gherasimov reiterated the need for a unified solution to initiate these clusters soon, highlighting how misinformation challenges EU commitment narratives ahead of Moldova's critical parliamentary elections.

