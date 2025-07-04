Left Menu

Australia's PM says he expects 10% US baseline tariff to stay

Australia will likely still be subjected to the 10% tariff rate on all exports to U.S. but the government will continue to try and negotiate for an exemption, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 04-07-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 10:11 IST
Australia's PM says he expects 10% US baseline tariff to stay
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia will likely still be subjected to the 10% tariff rate on all exports to U.S. but the government will continue to try and negotiate for an exemption, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday. A 90-day pause in the U.S. "reciprocal" tariffs are set to expire early next week, with President Donald Trump threatening to send letters to countries laying out the tariff rates they will face on U.S. imports.

When asked if Australia will stay on the 10% baseline tariff rate after July 9 during an event in Sydney, Albanese said, "I assume that will be the case." The U.S. tariff deadline of July 9 is not expected to affect Australia, he added. "We are in a position where on July 9 that won't really have an impact on us because that's about other countries who have higher rates," said Albanese.

"No country has a better tariff level than 10%. Now we will continue to put our case as we do." Albanese's scheduled meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 was cancelled last month when Trump left the summit early due to tensions between Israel and Iran.

The government is still trying to get a meeting with Trump, and Albanese said on Friday there would be many opportunities to meet at various forums between now and the end of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025