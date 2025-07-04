BJP leader Srioya accuses Siddaramaiah of spreading fake news on Covid-19 vaccines

BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya on Friday accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of spreading fake news with his recent remarks linking Covid-19 vaccines with a spate of heart attack deaths in the state's Hassan district, saying there is no vaccine against ''dissident'' activities.

The CM has suggested that the recent heart attack deaths in Hassan district may be linked to the vaccination drive. He also claimed the vaccines were ''hastily'' approved.

Taking a dig at Siddaramaiah, the BJP MP said that the Karnataka government has been speaking about tough legislation, including a seven-year jail term and fine, against the promotion and spread of fake news.

''At the rate at which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been speaking, I think someone will register the first complaint against him for spreading #fakenews on #Covid vaccines. The Union government has already clarified on this issue,'' he said in a post on 'X'.

According to him, the Congress' effort is to demoralise the scientific community, which saved millions of lives during the pandemic.

''I hope someone in the Congress cautions him (Siddaramaiah). Perhaps there is nobody left to caution him because nobody in his own High Command or locally think his government will survive for long. There is no vaccine against dissident activities,'' Srioya said in the post.

