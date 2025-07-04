Another opposition mayor detained in Turkey, state broadcaster says
Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 04-07-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 19:53 IST
Turkish police detained the mayor of the southern district of Manavgat on Friday in a corruption inquiry, state broadcaster TRT Haber reported, the latest chapter of a sprawling legal crackdown on the main opposition party.
A local prosecutor is investigating the CHP-run district in the southern resort province of Antalya over suspected bribery and corruption, TRT said, adding that 33 others including deputy mayors of the district were also detained.
