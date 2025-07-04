Zelenskiy says discussed air defences, joint defence production with Trump
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 04-07-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 20:04 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he discussed air defences in a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, and agreed to work on increasing Kyiv's capability to "defend the sky".
He added that he discussed joint defence production, as well as joint purchases and investments with the U.S. leader.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyiv
- Donald Trump
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukrainian
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
I humbly rejected invitation of President Donald Trump to visit US to come to the Land of Lord Jagannath: PM Modi in Odisha.
Inferno in Kyiv: Deadly Drone and Missile Strikes Devastate Ukrainian Capital
Devastating Drone Strikes Rock Kyiv: A Tale of Resilience
Crisis Continues: Russia Strikes Kyiv Amidst Rising Tensions
Devastation Strikes Kyiv: Casualties Mount in Overnight Attacks