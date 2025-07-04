Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defends Shinde's "Jai Gujarat" slogan

"When the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was unveiled earlier, Sharad Pawar had said, 'Jai Maharashtra, Jai Karnataka'. Does this mean that Sharad Pawar loves Karnataka more than Maharashtra? Wherever we go, we say what the people there like. All leaders say the same. Now, when 'Jai Maharashtra, Jai Gujarat' was said among the Gujarati community, I think there is no need to create so much ruckus over it. We are all Indians," Fadnavis told reporters here.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 20:18 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday defended his Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's "Jai Gujarat" remarks and said that creating ruckus over the issue was unnecessary. He recalled the time when Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had raised the slogan "Jai Maharashtra, Jai Karnataka" during the unveiling of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in the neighbouring state. Fadnavis added that all leaders speak what people like while keeping in mind the place they visit.

He said that Shinde was speaking among the Gujarati community, and thus, there was no need to create a ruckus over it. "If someone is questioning Shinde's love for Maharashtra because of this, then the person is thinking very narrowly," he added. "When the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was unveiled earlier, Sharad Pawar had said, 'Jai Maharashtra, Jai Karnataka'. Does this mean that Sharad Pawar loves Karnataka more than Maharashtra? Wherever we go, we say what the people there like. All leaders say the same. Now, when 'Jai Maharashtra, Jai Gujarat' was said among the Gujarati community, I think there is no need to create so much ruckus over it. We are all Indians," Fadnavis told reporters here.

His remarks come after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde raised several eyebrows while concluding his speech with the "Jai Gujarat" slogan. He was speaking in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the inauguration ceremony of the 'Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre' built by the Shree Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj in Pune's Kondhwa. The Deputy CM, concluding his speech with "Jai Gujarat", seems to have landed him in trouble amid the Hindi imposition charge by the opposition.

"Aapke buland irado se to chattane bhi dagmagati hain, Dushman kya cheez hai, tufaan bhi apna rukh badal deta hai. Apke ane se yahan ki hawa ka noor badal jata hai, apke naam se harek shaqs adab se jhuk jata hai," Shinde recited these couplets in honour of Amit Shah while wrapping up his speech with "Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra...Jai Gujarat," Shinde said while addressing the gathering in Pune. (ANI)

