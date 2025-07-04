Congress demonstrates in Aizawl claiming Constitution under 'threat'
The opposition Congress held a demonstration in Aizawl on Friday, alleging that the countrys Constitution was in danger with the BJP-led NDA in power at the Centre.Scores of party workers demonstrated outside the Vanapa Hall and then marched to the Congress Bhavan at Treasury Square near the Mizoram Assembly building.State Congress general secretary John Siamkunga accused the BJP-led government of violating constitutional norms.The BJP is observing the anniversary of the Emergency as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas.
- Country:
- India
The opposition Congress held a demonstration in Aizawl on Friday, alleging that the country's Constitution was in danger with the BJP-led NDA in power at the Centre.
Scores of party workers demonstrated outside the Vanapa Hall and then marched to the Congress Bhavan at Treasury Square near the Mizoram Assembly building.
State Congress general secretary John Siamkunga accused the BJP-led government of violating constitutional norms.
''The BJP is observing the anniversary of the Emergency as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'. A programme was also held in Mizoram. However, the BJP itself is frequently violating the ideas and spirit of the country's Constitution,'' he claimed.
He said the foundational principles of the Constitution, like secularism and socialism, are under threat.
Hitting out at the state's ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Siamkunga claimed that it was gradually becoming close to the BJP and would become part of the NDA someday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mizoram Celebrates International Day of Yoga with Governor's Participation
Vision 2036: Mizoram's Journey to Olympic Glory
New Leadership: Sharad Agarwal Appointed Mizoram DGP
Major Ammo Haul: Mizoram Police and BSF Snag Smuggler
Mizoram's Infrastructure Boost: Strategic Roads and Handholding Scheme Progress