Left Menu

Congress demonstrates in Aizawl claiming Constitution under 'threat'

The opposition Congress held a demonstration in Aizawl on Friday, alleging that the countrys Constitution was in danger with the BJP-led NDA in power at the Centre.Scores of party workers demonstrated outside the Vanapa Hall and then marched to the Congress Bhavan at Treasury Square near the Mizoram Assembly building.State Congress general secretary John Siamkunga accused the BJP-led government of violating constitutional norms.The BJP is observing the anniversary of the Emergency as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-07-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 20:27 IST
Congress demonstrates in Aizawl claiming Constitution under 'threat'
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress held a demonstration in Aizawl on Friday, alleging that the country's Constitution was in danger with the BJP-led NDA in power at the Centre.

Scores of party workers demonstrated outside the Vanapa Hall and then marched to the Congress Bhavan at Treasury Square near the Mizoram Assembly building.

State Congress general secretary John Siamkunga accused the BJP-led government of violating constitutional norms.

''The BJP is observing the anniversary of the Emergency as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'. A programme was also held in Mizoram. However, the BJP itself is frequently violating the ideas and spirit of the country's Constitution,'' he claimed.

He said the foundational principles of the Constitution, like secularism and socialism, are under threat.

Hitting out at the state's ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Siamkunga claimed that it was gradually becoming close to the BJP and would become part of the NDA someday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025