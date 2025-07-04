PM Modi served food on Sohari leaf during dinner hosted by Trinidad and Tobago counterpart

Left Menu

PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 04-07-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 20:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was served food on a Sohari leaf, which he described as of "great cultural significance", during the dinner hosted by his Trinidad and Tobago counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The prime minister, who is on a two-day visit to the Caribbean island nation, also posted on X photos of himself dining next to the Trinidad and Tobago prime minister with food served on the Sohari leaf.

The Sohari leaf is of great cultural significance to the people of Trinidad and Tobago, especially those with Indian roots, Modi said in his post on X.

"Here, food is often served on this leaf during festivals and other special programmes," Modi added.

Sohari is a tropical plant akin to banana plant in India. Most Indian-origin people have continued with the tradition of consuming food on leaves during special occasions.

During the dinner, Modi also met with Rana Mohip, who had sung 'Vaishnava Jana To' during a programme to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi a few years ago.

"At the dinner in Port of Spain, met Mr Rana Mohip, who had sung 'Vaishnava Jana To' when we marked the 150th Jayanti of Mahatma Gandhi a few years ago. His passion towards Indian music and culture is appreciable," Modi said on X.

During the dinner, the prime minister also presented a replica of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to his Trinidad and Tobago counterpart and holy water from the Saryu river as well as from the Mahakumbh held in Prayagraj earlier this year.

"They symbolise the deep cultural and spiritual bonds between India and Trinidad & Tobago," Modi wrote on X.

Modi's visit to the Caribbean island nation was the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister since 1999.

Modi was received on Thursday by his counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar at Piarco International Airport, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour. Several Cabinet ministers and senators were also present to greet the prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

