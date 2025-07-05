U.S.-China in Talks Over TikTok Deal Amid Tight Deadlines
President Donald Trump plans to discuss a potential TikTok deal with China. Although the U.S. has a tentative deal for TikTok's sale, approval is needed from China. The talks, scheduled to begin on Monday or Tuesday, come after China's hesitation following U.S. tariff announcements.
On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to begin negotiations with China regarding a potential deal for TikTok. The discussions are set to start on Monday or Tuesday, with the U.S. seeking China's approval for the short-video app's sale.
Trump stated that the United States has virtually secured a deal to spin off TikTok's U.S. operations into a new company owned primarily by American investors. However, the deal requires China's endorsement due to its implications on ByteDance's assets, TikTok's China-based parent company.
Initially, a September 17 deadline was established for ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. assets, but talks were put on hold following trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Despite uncertainties, Trump expressed optimism, citing a good relationship with President Xi as a positive influence on the negotiations.
- READ MORE ON:
- TikTok
- Donald Trump
- China
- deal
- negotiations
- ByteDance
- U.S. assets
- President Xi
- sale
- short-video app
ALSO READ
South Korea's Trade Negotiations in Washington: Chips and Tariffs in Focus
Macron and Pezeshkian: Accelerating Nuclear Negotiations
Fragile Reprieve Between Israel and Iran Sparks Hope for Negotiations
Signa Group's Liability Negotiations Begin
India's Expedited Free Trade Negotiations: A Glimpse into Future Export Growth