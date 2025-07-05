Turkish Opposition Faces Crackdown: Mayors Arrested

Three mayors from Turkiye's prominent opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), were apprehended on Saturday as part of ongoing investigations reportedly targeting anti-government figures. Abdurrahman Tutdere and Zeydan Karalar were detained during early morning raids, state media reported, amid allegations of bribery and organized crime.

In a separate probe, Muhittin Bocek, the mayor of Antalya, was arrested alongside two suspects as part of an anti-corruption sweep by Antalya's Chief Prosecutor's Office. The arrests come following the detainment of several other opposition figures, raising tensions and prompting significant public demonstration.

These developments follow the earlier detention of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, accused of corruption as he emerges as a notable contender against the ruling administration. The crackdown occurs against the backdrop of CHP's significant electoral gains, casting doubts on judicial independence and provoking widespread discontent.

