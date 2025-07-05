Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Open to Extradition for Peace with India
In a bid to improve relations between Pakistan and India, former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed openness to extraditing individuals of concern, provided India cooperates. He emphasized the challenges due to lack of collaboration from Delhi, particularly in prosecuting cross-border terrorism cases and securing necessary evidence.
- Country:
- Pakistan
During an interview with Al Jazeera, Pakistan's former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari revealed that his country is willing to extradite 'individuals of concern' to India, contingent on India's cooperative efforts and dialogue.
The comments were made when asked about the potential extradition of notorious figures such as Lashkar-e-Taiba's Hafiz Saeed and Jaish-e-Muhammad's Masood Azhar. Both groups are banned in Pakistan, and while Saeed is incarcerated, Azhar's whereabouts are speculated to be in Afghanistan, Bilawal explained.
Bilawal stressed the importance of evidence exchange and cooperation from India to facilitate these extraditions, highlighting that India's stringent stance against terrorism is mutually beneficial, urging collaboration to advance regional peace and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
