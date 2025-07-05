Thackeray Cousins' Victory Rally Highlights Hindi Language Policy Reversal

In a significant political development, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray organized a joint rally, crediting themselves for the Maharashtra government's decision to retract orders regarding Hindi language imposition in schools. The rally, termed a 'victory' by the cousins, comes amid widespread opposition to the introduction of Hindi in classes 1 to 5.

The Congress party, however, expressed doubts about a potential political alliance between the Thackeray cousins, despite their united front at the rally. Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan highlighted the significant statewide opposition to the introduction of Hindi as a third language, saying that the Thackerays' celebration should not distract from the broader resistance movement.

State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal emphasized that celebrating the rollback of government orders on Hindi language and forming a political alliance are distinct issues. Sapkal noted his extensive campaign efforts, writing to 600 individuals and coordinating meetings with educationists and language experts to oppose the government's language policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)