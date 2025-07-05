Left Menu

Thackeray Cousins' Victory Rally Highlights Hindi Language Policy Reversal

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray held a rally celebrating the government's retraction of orders introducing Hindi in Maharashtra schools, amidst opposition. The Congress remained skeptical about a potential political alliance. The policy's withdrawal followed widespread backlash and coordinated efforts against the language imposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:46 IST
Thackeray Cousins' Victory Rally Highlights Hindi Language Policy Reversal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray organized a joint rally, crediting themselves for the Maharashtra government's decision to retract orders regarding Hindi language imposition in schools. The rally, termed a 'victory' by the cousins, comes amid widespread opposition to the introduction of Hindi in classes 1 to 5.

The Congress party, however, expressed doubts about a potential political alliance between the Thackeray cousins, despite their united front at the rally. Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan highlighted the significant statewide opposition to the introduction of Hindi as a third language, saying that the Thackerays' celebration should not distract from the broader resistance movement.

State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal emphasized that celebrating the rollback of government orders on Hindi language and forming a political alliance are distinct issues. Sapkal noted his extensive campaign efforts, writing to 600 individuals and coordinating meetings with educationists and language experts to oppose the government's language policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025