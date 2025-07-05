Protests Erupt Over Health Minister's Alleged Inefficiency Amid Hospital Collapse
Mass protests erupted seeking the resignation of Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George, following the death of a woman due to a structural collapse at Kottayam Medical College. Congress and BJP activists, blaming the minister for inefficiencies, held demonstrations across the state, demanding accountability and a judicial probe.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Mass protests are sweeping across Kerala, demanding the resignation of state Health Minister Veena George after a portion of Kottayam Medical College collapsed, resulting in a woman's death.
Demonstrators from various political parties, including Congress and BJP, condemned George's alleged inefficiencies and sought her accountability for the tragic incident.
Protesters, undeterred by police barricades and water cannons, demanded a judicial probe, with opposition leaders highlighting long-standing issues within the health department, accusing the government of neglect and mismanagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement