Protests Erupt Over Health Minister's Alleged Inefficiency Amid Hospital Collapse

Mass protests erupted seeking the resignation of Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George, following the death of a woman due to a structural collapse at Kottayam Medical College. Congress and BJP activists, blaming the minister for inefficiencies, held demonstrations across the state, demanding accountability and a judicial probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:17 IST
Mass protests are sweeping across Kerala, demanding the resignation of state Health Minister Veena George after a portion of Kottayam Medical College collapsed, resulting in a woman's death.

Demonstrators from various political parties, including Congress and BJP, condemned George's alleged inefficiencies and sought her accountability for the tragic incident.

Protesters, undeterred by police barricades and water cannons, demanded a judicial probe, with opposition leaders highlighting long-standing issues within the health department, accusing the government of neglect and mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

