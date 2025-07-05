Protests Erupt Over Health Minister's Alleged Inefficiency Amid Hospital Collapse

Mass protests are sweeping across Kerala, demanding the resignation of state Health Minister Veena George after a portion of Kottayam Medical College collapsed, resulting in a woman's death.

Demonstrators from various political parties, including Congress and BJP, condemned George's alleged inefficiencies and sought her accountability for the tragic incident.

Protesters, undeterred by police barricades and water cannons, demanded a judicial probe, with opposition leaders highlighting long-standing issues within the health department, accusing the government of neglect and mismanagement.

