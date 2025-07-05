Mumbai Rally: Political Jabs and Family Ties

In a significant political gathering at a Mumbai rally, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a notable jab at Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, calling his speech similar to a 'rudali' performance, or professional mourning.

The rally came after the successful rollback of government resolutions that introduced Hindi as a third language in state schools. Raj Thackeray humorously credited Fadnavis for reuniting the Thackeray cousins, a feat even their legendary relative Bal Thackeray hadn't achieved.

However, Fadnavis criticized the event for veering off-topic, emphasizing that the former Mumbai civic leadership had failed in development while his administration, under Prime Minister Modi, accomplished significant Marathi-focused projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)