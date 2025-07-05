Mumbai Rally: Political Jabs and Family Ties
At a Mumbai rally, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized Uddhav Thackeray's speech as 'rudali' while crediting Raj Thackeray for reuniting the Thackeray cousins. The gathering was initially intended to celebrate policy reversals on language requirements in schools, but it turned into a political sparring event.
In a significant political gathering at a Mumbai rally, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a notable jab at Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, calling his speech similar to a 'rudali' performance, or professional mourning.
The rally came after the successful rollback of government resolutions that introduced Hindi as a third language in state schools. Raj Thackeray humorously credited Fadnavis for reuniting the Thackeray cousins, a feat even their legendary relative Bal Thackeray hadn't achieved.
However, Fadnavis criticized the event for veering off-topic, emphasizing that the former Mumbai civic leadership had failed in development while his administration, under Prime Minister Modi, accomplished significant Marathi-focused projects.
