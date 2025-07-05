Rabri Devi Urges Resistance Against Electoral Document Demand
Rabri Devi, former Bihar Chief Minister, urged citizens to resist showing any documents other than voter ID cards during the special revision of electoral rolls, alleging a conspiracy to deprive the poor of voting rights ahead of assembly elections. The call was made during the RJD's 28th foundation day meeting.
- Country:
- India
Rabri Devi, the former Chief Minister of Bihar, has urged the public to resist showing any documents other than their voter ID cards during the upcoming special intensive revision of electoral rolls. Devi's remarks were made during the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) national council meeting on its 28th foundation day.
In the presence of her husband Lalu Prasad, who was re-elected as the national president of RJD, Devi alleged a conspiracy by the governments both at the Centre and the state to disenfranchise the poor ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.
Addressing a large gathering, including party workers and leaders like Tejashwi Yadav, Devi criticized the demand for additional documents and questioned how those who have lost family members could provide birth certificates of parents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We say 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' but RJD believes in 'parivaar ka vikas', claims PM Modi at Siwan rally.
People of Bihar have ended 'jungle raj' created by Congress, RJD, claims PM Modi at Siwan rally.
Modi Criticizes RJD Amid Ambedkar Portrait Controversy
PM Modi Slams RJD over Ambedkar Insult, Highlights Bihar's Economic Role
Bihar's Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary Takes Jab at Tejashwi Yadav Over Fodder Scam