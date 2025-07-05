Left Menu

Rabri Devi Urges Resistance Against Electoral Document Demand

Rabri Devi, former Bihar Chief Minister, urged citizens to resist showing any documents other than voter ID cards during the special revision of electoral rolls, alleging a conspiracy to deprive the poor of voting rights ahead of assembly elections. The call was made during the RJD's 28th foundation day meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:49 IST
Rabri Devi Urges Resistance Against Electoral Document Demand
Rabri Devi
  • Country:
  • India

Rabri Devi, the former Chief Minister of Bihar, has urged the public to resist showing any documents other than their voter ID cards during the upcoming special intensive revision of electoral rolls. Devi's remarks were made during the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) national council meeting on its 28th foundation day.

In the presence of her husband Lalu Prasad, who was re-elected as the national president of RJD, Devi alleged a conspiracy by the governments both at the Centre and the state to disenfranchise the poor ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

Addressing a large gathering, including party workers and leaders like Tejashwi Yadav, Devi criticized the demand for additional documents and questioned how those who have lost family members could provide birth certificates of parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025