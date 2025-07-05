Rabri Devi Urges Resistance Against Electoral Document Demand

Rabri Devi, the former Chief Minister of Bihar, has urged the public to resist showing any documents other than their voter ID cards during the upcoming special intensive revision of electoral rolls. Devi's remarks were made during the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) national council meeting on its 28th foundation day.

In the presence of her husband Lalu Prasad, who was re-elected as the national president of RJD, Devi alleged a conspiracy by the governments both at the Centre and the state to disenfranchise the poor ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

Addressing a large gathering, including party workers and leaders like Tejashwi Yadav, Devi criticized the demand for additional documents and questioned how those who have lost family members could provide birth certificates of parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)