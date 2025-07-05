Election Commission Defends Its Proactive Engagement Amid Criticisms

Amid mounting criticism from opposition parties, the Election Commission, overseen by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, has reiterated its extensive engagement with political stakeholders. The poll body has conducted over 5,000 meetings in the last four months, involving 28,000 participants, to address electoral concerns at various levels.

Speaking in Firozabad, Kumar emphasized the importance of political parties, next only to voters, as key stakeholders for the Election Commission. Recent criticisms have particularly focused on Bihar, where upcoming assembly elections have prompted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

To facilitate the process, the Commission will soon make available the 2003 electoral roll online for 4.96 crore voters, sparing them from submitting further documentation. Meanwhile, newer voters will need to provide documentation to ensure the integrity and inclusivity of the electoral process, Kumar assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)