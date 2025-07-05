Left Menu

Election Commission Defends Its Proactive Engagement Amid Criticisms

The Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, has engaged in over 5,000 meetings with political parties in the past four months to address concerns, especially regarding the electoral process in Bihar. Criticized by opposition parties for alleged oversight, the EC emphasizes voters' and political parties' vital roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Firozabad | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:24 IST
Election Commission Defends Its Proactive Engagement Amid Criticisms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid mounting criticism from opposition parties, the Election Commission, overseen by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, has reiterated its extensive engagement with political stakeholders. The poll body has conducted over 5,000 meetings in the last four months, involving 28,000 participants, to address electoral concerns at various levels.

Speaking in Firozabad, Kumar emphasized the importance of political parties, next only to voters, as key stakeholders for the Election Commission. Recent criticisms have particularly focused on Bihar, where upcoming assembly elections have prompted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

To facilitate the process, the Commission will soon make available the 2003 electoral roll online for 4.96 crore voters, sparing them from submitting further documentation. Meanwhile, newer voters will need to provide documentation to ensure the integrity and inclusivity of the electoral process, Kumar assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025