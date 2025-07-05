AIADMK's Ambitious Alliance: Aiming to Dethrone the DMK

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that the party is prepared to forge alliances with groups opposing the ruling DMK. In a significant move, actor Vijay was extended an open invitation to join forces against the DMK in the upcoming elections.

The party unveiled its election campaign logo, depicting a raised fist and two leaves, with the AIADMK flag prominently featured in the background. Palaniswami called for a unified front among parties aiming to unseat the DMK, urging them to strengthen their coalition.

In response to inquiries about TVK's declaration of Vijay as its chief ministerial candidate, Palaniswami emphasized the AIADMK's aim to end what they term the 'evil government.' Additionally, he reiterated that the AIADMK would lead the NDA in Tamil Nadu, with him as the figurehead for the anticipated 2026 Assembly election victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)