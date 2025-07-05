Left Menu

Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision Sees Active Engagement

The Special Intensive Revision of Bihar's electoral roll has reached a milestone with almost 94% enumeration forms distributed and 13.19% collected. The state has 7.96 crore voters, and political party-appointed booth-level agents are aiding the process, likely leading to further increases in completed submissions.

  • Country:
  • India

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar is making significant progress, with nearly 94% of enumeration forms distributed among the state's voters. As of Saturday, 13.19% of these forms, equivalent to 1.04 crore, have been filled and returned by voters.

With 7.96 crore registered voters in Bihar, the Election Commission (EC) aims for a comprehensive update. The poll authority reported that by June 24, 2025, out of nearly 7.9 crore electors, 1,04,16,545 forms have been received. Officials anticipate these figures will rise in the coming days.

In addition to voter participation, around 1.55 lakh booth-level agents, appointed by various political parties, are actively supporting the SIR process. Each agent is authorized to submit up to 50 certified forms daily, enhancing the efficiency and coverage of the revision effort.

