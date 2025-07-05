Reform UK Lawmaker James McMurdock Under Investigation
James McMurdock, a member of the Reform UK party, has stepped down amid an investigation into his business propriety. The allegations involve his actions during the pandemic. McMurdock will serve as an independent MP while the probe is ongoing.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant development within British politics, James McMurdock, a lawmaker from Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, has withdrawn from the party amidst an investigation into his business practices.
McMurdock, who secured a seat in the upcoming general election, will act as an independent MP, pending the investigation's conclusion, according to a statement from Reform UK's disciplinarian, Lee Anderson.
Although relatively small, Reform UK has been gaining traction against major parties, as evidenced in recent local elections. The allegations against McMurdock, focusing on activities during the pandemic, are taken seriously by the party, awaiting further reportage from national media outlets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
