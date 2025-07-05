Left Menu

Uproar in Kerala: Calls for Health Minister's Resignation Amid Tragedy

Widespread protests erupted in Kerala demanding the resignation of State Health Minister Veena George following a building collapse at Kottayam Medical College that resulted in a woman's death. Various political factions, including Congress and BJP, staged demonstrations across the state, citing alleged inefficiency and corruption in the health department.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A wave of protests swept across Kerala on Saturday, calling for the resignation of State Health Minister Veena George after a tragically fatal incident at Kottayam Medical College. A section of the building collapsed, leading to the death of a 52-year-old woman, Bindu, and injuries to three others.

The demonstrations, driven by various factions within the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP, accused the minister of inefficiency and demanded accountability. Protesters took to the streets in cities like Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kannur, adamant about seeing George step down over what they perceive as a significant failure of governance.

State Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan defended George, asserting that the calls for her resignation were politically motivated. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan promised enhanced precautionary measures to avoid similar incidents in the future. The uproar reflects deeper concerns over alleged mismanagement and corruption within Kerala's health sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

