Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a major crackdown on drug trade influencers, stressing ongoing efforts to charge narcotic 'Jarnails' and disrupt their operations. His administration's Yudh Nasheyan Virudh campaign focuses on redirecting youth potential constructively.

Addressing infrastructure and development at a ceremony in Amritsar, Mann showcased Rs 350 crore allocated for road and library projects. Significant financial commitments include upgrading roads and launching a comprehensive 19,000 km road network project, amidst fiscal challenges due to withheld central funds.

The Punjab government, under Mann's leadership, prides itself on anticorruption efforts, directly linking developmental progress with transparent job allocations, elimination of MLA pension excesses, and public fund savings, signaling a new governance model.

