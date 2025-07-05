Lalu Prasad Re-elected: RJD's Ongoing Legacy and Forthcoming Bihar Elections

Lalu Prasad, the founding leader of the RJD, was re-elected as the party's national president, a decision celebrated during the RJD's 28th foundation day. The party is conducting a survey to identify candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, a process Prasad highlighted in his address to the national council.

Now 78, Prasad expressed strong backing for his 36-year-old son, Tejashwi Yadav, praising his efforts across the state and encouraging party unity ahead of elections. Prasad, dealing with health challenges, assured members of his unwavering commitment to party success, promising personal involvement despite ailments.

The event drew delegates from distant regions, including MV Shreyams Kumar of Mathrubhumi, indicating strong RJD ties beyond Bihar. Prasad appealed to colleagues from outside the state to bolster party efforts, underscoring a broader national ambition for the Bihar-based political group.

(With inputs from agencies.)