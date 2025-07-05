Left Menu

Lalu Prasad Re-elected: RJD's Ongoing Legacy and Forthcoming Bihar Elections

RJD founder Lalu Prasad was re-elected as national president, with the decision ratified at the party's national council meeting. Prasad emphasized a survey to select candidates for Bihar's elections and expressed confidence in his son Tejashwi's leadership. Despite health issues, Prasad affirmed commitment to party efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:00 IST
Lalu Prasad
  • Country:
  • India

Lalu Prasad, the founding leader of the RJD, was re-elected as the party's national president, a decision celebrated during the RJD's 28th foundation day. The party is conducting a survey to identify candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, a process Prasad highlighted in his address to the national council.

Now 78, Prasad expressed strong backing for his 36-year-old son, Tejashwi Yadav, praising his efforts across the state and encouraging party unity ahead of elections. Prasad, dealing with health challenges, assured members of his unwavering commitment to party success, promising personal involvement despite ailments.

The event drew delegates from distant regions, including MV Shreyams Kumar of Mathrubhumi, indicating strong RJD ties beyond Bihar. Prasad appealed to colleagues from outside the state to bolster party efforts, underscoring a broader national ambition for the Bihar-based political group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

