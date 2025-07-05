Capturing 'El Costeno': Breaking Down Colombia's Political Shooting Case

In a significant breakthrough, Colombian police have apprehended Elder Jose Arteaga, alleged mastermind behind the brazen attack on Senator Miguel Uribe. Arteaga, referred to as El Costeno, is the fifth person detained in connection with the shooting at a campaign rally in Bogota last month, which left Uribe with critical injuries requiring multiple surgeries.

Speaking at a press conference, National Police Director Carlos Fernando Triana confirmed Arteaga's arrest and detailed the suspect's extensive criminal past. Triana emphasized that efforts are underway to identify the 'intellectual authors' behind the attempt on Uribe's life. Notably, Arteaga is charged with aggravated attempted homicide and illegal firearm activities.

The arrest follows an Interpol red notice and comes amid an ongoing investigation into the attack, which also saw the capture of a teenage shooter. Senator Uribe, part of a renowned political lineage, remains in critical condition as authorities delve deeper into potential motives and networks linked to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)