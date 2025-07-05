Left Menu

Capturing 'El Costeno': Breaking Down Colombia's Political Shooting Case

Colombian police have arrested Elder Jose Arteaga, also known as El Costeno, for organizing the gun attack on Senator Miguel Uribe in June. Arteaga is accused of coordinating the crime and supplying the weapon used by a 15-year-old shooter. This marks the fifth arrest in the investigation.

In a significant breakthrough, Colombian police have apprehended Elder Jose Arteaga, alleged mastermind behind the brazen attack on Senator Miguel Uribe. Arteaga, referred to as El Costeno, is the fifth person detained in connection with the shooting at a campaign rally in Bogota last month, which left Uribe with critical injuries requiring multiple surgeries.

Speaking at a press conference, National Police Director Carlos Fernando Triana confirmed Arteaga's arrest and detailed the suspect's extensive criminal past. Triana emphasized that efforts are underway to identify the 'intellectual authors' behind the attempt on Uribe's life. Notably, Arteaga is charged with aggravated attempted homicide and illegal firearm activities.

The arrest follows an Interpol red notice and comes amid an ongoing investigation into the attack, which also saw the capture of a teenage shooter. Senator Uribe, part of a renowned political lineage, remains in critical condition as authorities delve deeper into potential motives and networks linked to the crime.

