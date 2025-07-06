Elon Musk Launches 'America Party'

In a surprising move, tech billionaire Elon Musk unveiled his plans to launch a new political entity called the 'America Party.' The announcement came shortly after Musk conducted a poll on social media platform X, where followers expressed overwhelming demand for a fresh political alternative.

Musk's engagement with his followers resulted in a decisive 2-to-1 majority in favor of establishing the new party, aimed at restoring their freedom and providing a platform for political change. The entrepreneur's initiative echoes the calls for innovation in the political arena.

The creation of the 'America Party' signals a potential shift in the American political landscape, with Musk leveraging his influence to address widespread, voter-driven interest in reform. His announcement has already sparked discussions about the future direction and impact of this new political endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)