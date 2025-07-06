Modi's Strategic Engagements at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has touched down for a vital four-day trip focusing on the 17th BRICS Summit. Upon his arrival at Galeao International Airport, he received a ceremonial welcome.

Modi's itinerary falls as the fourth leg of a broader five-nation tour, including significant talks in Argentina. There, he and President Javier Milei agreed to boost trade and cooperation in areas like defense and energy.

During his participation at the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Modi seeks to strengthen the association of emerging economies. He is also scheduled for key bilateral meetings, representing India's commitment to a balanced, multipolar world.

(With inputs from agencies.)