Pakistan Delays Taliban Recognition: Strategic Caution in Diplomatic Ties

Pakistan is exercising caution in deciding whether to recognize the Afghan Taliban government, prioritizing its national interests, according to officials.

Following Russia's official recognition of the Taliban, which was anticipated by some observers, Pakistan maintains a wait-and-see approach, despite upgrading diplomatic relationships with Afghanistan.

China's role in facilitating improved ties and recent Afghan efforts to address security concerns play into Pakistan's strategic considerations. The Taliban's crackdown on terrorist elements and ongoing bilateral dialogues underscore the geopolitical complexities involved.