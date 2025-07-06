Tragedy Strikes at Kerala Hospital: Minister Faces Protests

Kerala Health Minister Veena George visited the family of Bindhu, the woman who tragically died following a building collapse at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam. The visit came amidst protests demanding George's resignation over the fatal incident.

George expressed her deep condolences to Bindhu's family, assuring them of government support during these trying times. She mentioned that the state cabinet would soon announce relief measures. The Minister also confirmed that Bindhu's son would receive a permanent government job as part of the assistance.

The incident, which occurred as the hospital was transitioning to a new surgical block, also left three others injured. Political tensions have risen as opposition parties, including the Congress and BJP, labeled the death as "murder" and continue to call for George's resignation, a claim the ruling party vehemently denies as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)