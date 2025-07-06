Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Kerala Hospital: Minister Faces Protests

Kerala Health Minister Veena George visited the family of a woman who died due to a building collapse at the Government Medical College Hospital. The incident sparked protests demanding her resignation. George assured the grieving family of government support and promised a permanent job for their son.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 06-07-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 11:38 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Kerala Hospital: Minister Faces Protests
Kerala Health Minister Veena George
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Health Minister Veena George visited the family of Bindhu, the woman who tragically died following a building collapse at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam. The visit came amidst protests demanding George's resignation over the fatal incident.

George expressed her deep condolences to Bindhu's family, assuring them of government support during these trying times. She mentioned that the state cabinet would soon announce relief measures. The Minister also confirmed that Bindhu's son would receive a permanent government job as part of the assistance.

The incident, which occurred as the hospital was transitioning to a new surgical block, also left three others injured. Political tensions have risen as opposition parties, including the Congress and BJP, labeled the death as "murder" and continue to call for George's resignation, a claim the ruling party vehemently denies as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025