Celebrating 90: Dalai Lama's Lifelong Legacy of Compassion and Defiance

The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists, the Dalai Lama, celebrated his 90th birthday on Sunday with a series of events that both honored his spiritual influence and reignited political tensions with China. Known globally beyond Buddhism, the Dalai Lama remains a controversial figure to Beijing, which labels him a separatist seeking Tibetan autonomy.

Since fleeing Tibet amid a failed uprising in 1959, the Dalai Lama has lived in India, advocating a peaceful approach for Tibetan religious freedom. Gathering in Dharamshala, India, followers celebrated with cultural performances, and the Dalai Lama reaffirmed his intention to reincarnate, maintaining the authority of his non-profit institution over succession.

Global leaders, including Taiwan's president and three former U.S. presidents, extended greetings during the celebrations, underscoring international solidarity. The U.S. reiterated calls for China to cease interference in Tibetan leadership succession, while Indian officials backed the Dalai Lama's stance despite potential political fallout with China.

