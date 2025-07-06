Hezbollah Leader Rejects Disarmament Amidst Israeli Occupation

Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem has reiterated the militant group's steadfast refusal to lay down its weapons, citing Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon and ongoing airstrikes. His statement was made via video address as thousands gathered in Beirut's southern suburbs to mark the Shia holy day of Ashoura.

The commemoration, which honors the 680 AD Battle of Karbala and symbolizes resistance against tyranny for Shias, comes after a devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The conflict, largely ended by a US-brokered ceasefire, saw significant casualties, including Hezbollah's top leadership and a portion of its arsenal.

Tensions persist as Israeli strikes continue, purportedly to curb Hezbollah's resurgence, resulting in additional casualties. Domestic and international calls for Hezbollah's disarmament have grown, as US envoy Tom Barrack prepares to visit Beirut to advance disarmament discussions and address the ongoing occupation.

(With inputs from agencies.)